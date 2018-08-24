New campaign seeks to scrap fly tipping in Bucks

The Bucks Waste Partnership has launched a new campaign to rid the county of fly tippers who dump their rubbish illegally.

The appropriately named S.C.R.A.P campaign’s ultimate message is if it is your rubbish, it is your responsibility to dispose of it properly and legally.

The campaign title stands for Suspect, Check, Refuse, Ask and Paperwork - a helpful five-point checklist to help people stay on the right side of the law.

It advises both householders and businesses to thoroughly check anyone who they hire to dispose of waste on their behalf because failure to do so means you would not be complying with the duty of care recquirements.

If caught, dumpers face the possibility of a £400 fixed penalty notice or, if court action is taken, typically fines of several thousands of pounds or even a custodial sentence.

Bucks Waste Partnership chairman and county council cabinet member for planning and environment, Bill Chapple OBE said: “Local people tell me they hate fly tipping with a passion.

“It doesn’t matter if its a single bag or a truck load, fly-tipping is disgusting and on average costs our council taxpayers over £750,000 every year in clear up and enforcement costs.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach and that tough stance means fly-tippers are around 16 times more likely to be caught and prosecuted in Buckinghamshire compared to the national average.

“Quite often it’s surveillance camera evidence or an eagle-eyed resident noting down a vehicle number plate that helps bring perpetrators to justice.

“However, going forward we want to do even better and I am determined not to allow the mindless actions of the few, to spoil it for the people that love Buckinghamshire and its beautiful countryside.”

The S.C.R.A.P campaign also reminds people that they can also play their part by reporting suspicious activity or fly tipping in progress online at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk.

Bucks Waste Partnership member and cabinet member for environment at south bucks district council, Luisa Sullivan said: “Some of the excuses people give are unbelievable, from promising to come back in the morning to collect a fly-tipped bag to needing to tidy out a works van.

“Listen to your common sense, think before you act and don’t be tempted to fly tip in the first place.

“Even if you can’t dispose of waste yourself, there are many alternatives that won’t land you in trouble.

“For example, each Buckinghamshire district council offers a bulky waste collection service for larger items or kerbside waste and recycling centres for things like glass, paper and plastic bottles.

“Alternatively you could consider donating or even selling your unwanted items.

“You might make a few pounds for yourself rather than having to pay out thousands in fines.”

For further details about all aspects of the S.C.R.A.P campaign visit www.recycle4bucks.co.uk/flytip