New British Heart Foundation store opens in Aylesbury

British Heart Foundation (BHF) staff and volunteers were joined by the local Aylesbury community on Thursday 26th July to celebrate the opening of the new shop, which has relocated from 11 High Street to 16-18 High Street and will help the BHF fund innovative life-saving research into heart and circulatory disease.

On opening day, shoppers were welcomed with a cutting of the ribbon, while customers from the surrounding area headed down to bag some bargains. The new, much larger shop stocks a huge range of good quality and affordable second-hand items such as clothing, shoes, bags, toys, belts, as well as books, music and films.

Jennifer Natt, Area Manager at the BHF commented: “The opening of the new Aylesbury store went extremely well. Each item sold in the store will help the BHF fund life-saving heart research, so if you have not yet visited then please do come by to see what great bargains are on offer.

We still urgently need more donations so if you are having a clear out in the next few weeks, we would love to receive any unwanted clothing and accessories. Donating couldn’t be easier with our free collections service and it’s a great way to cut down on waste.

If you would rather give the gift of time, we are always in need of volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week, so please get in touch if you are interested.”

The Aylesbury shop team would like to encourage people if they are in the area to pop into the shop for a browse through their wide range of products and to learn more about donating unwanted items to the BHF.

The new shop is located at 16-18 High Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP20 1SQ.

For more information about BHF shops, please visit www.bhf.org.uk/shop

To book a free collection, call us on 0808 250 0024 or visit www.bhf.org.uk/collection