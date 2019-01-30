New Aylesbury charity holding evening focusing on mental health

A newly formed Aylesbury charity is holding an information evening for mothers to discuss the subject of mental health.

Clear Mind Happy Child, founded by Amy Stevens and Gill Dumbarton, is holding a free information evening tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm at the Multicultural Centre on Friarscroft Way, Aylesbury.

The charity's founders Amy and Gill have both been through their own struggles with mental health and have now set up the charity with the aim of helping others who find themselves in a similar situation.

Tonight's event is being held with a view to allowing local mums to meet not just each other, but healthcare professionals as well who can offer mental health advice, support and help accessing services.

Support for the charity is growing and Amy and Gill are planning to meet Aylesbury MP David Lidington soon to discuss their plans.

If you wish to support the charity, there is a Go Fund Me page where you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/helping-mums-access-mental-health-care