New awards launched to find unsung heroes from Chinnor

Unsung heroes from Chinnor are to be celebrated with the launch of new awards.

The Chinnor Awards are being launched by Chinnor Parish Council on March 26 at the Community Pavilion, at 8pm.

Nominations open that night and all forms will be returned to a sealed box at the CPC office, and nominations close on June 22.

The categories wil be for Achievement in the Arts – music, art, drama; Sporting Achievement; Volunteer of the Year; Honorary Award; Lifetime Achievement Award

The winners will be announced at a gala event in August.

A spokeswoman for the parish council said: “We want to celebrate all of our local unsung heroes. We have many voluntary groups who are very successful and a lot of this is down to the volunteers who give up valuable time to run the groups. We would like everyone to have the chance to say ‘thank you’ to them.

“We would very much like local businesses involved and would like to invite businesses to support this event in the form of sponsorship.”

Businesses are being invited to support and attend the launch evening where they have the opportunity to promote themselves, and again at the event in August.

If you are keen to be involved and support the awards email Jo Willis at jowills@btconnect.com or call into the Chinnor Parish Council, Community Pavilion, Station Road, Chinnor, OX39 4PU, office before March 19.