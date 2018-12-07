Neighbourhood plan for Ivinghoe following referendum

Ivinghoe has become the latest area in the Aylesbury Vale district to adopt a neighbourhood plan, following a referendum yesterday (Thursday).

Turnout for the referendum was 186 votes which equates to 24.5% of the village's population.

There were 137 votes for 'Yes' in support of the plan and 48 for 'No' against the plan.

The plan has been adopted and will be used by Aylesbury Vale District Council to help it make decisions on any planning applications that come in for the parish.

The plan covers the period from 2014 through to 2033 and features policies which look to shape development across Ivinghoe parish.

The focus of the plan is described by the district council as 'facilitating small scale sustainable development to conserve and enhance the local area.'