Nearly 40 firefighters tackle fire after suspected arson at derelict Aylesbury Vale pub

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service crews spent yesterday evening (July 5), tackling a major fire at a derelict pub in Adstock.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, the emergency responders say.

Nearly 40 firefighters were on the scene at one point attempting to tackle the fire which started at around 9:45pm yesterday.

The Adstock fire

The following equipment was used to limit the damage: two main jets, one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a turntable ladder, a thermal imaging camera and a fog spike – a tool used to punch holes into a structure and deliver water into the inside.

Due to the ferocity of the fire, emergency responders were unable to enter the building.

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and there was also a Thames Valley Police presence on hand. Relief crews were called out to the scene at 2am such was the difficulty firefighters faced tackling the blaze.