National Citizen Service graduate from Aylesbury to attend the royal wedding

A National Citizen Service graduate from Aylesbury is attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle tomorrow (Saturday).

Shafiea Khan, a National Citizen Service graduate fom the town is attending on behalf of Bucks based charity Action4Youth, which aims to provide transformational experiences to children and young people.

The charity, through its board member Milly Soames DL, was asked to nominate a young person to be one of the selected public guests at tomorrow’s ceremony and selected youth board member and NCS graduate Shafiea.

With just 1,200 people from across the country, and only 200 of those from charities, invited to join Harry and Meghan on their special day, this really is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Shafiea said: “I was actually on my way home from school when my mum rang me to tell me the news about my royal wedding invitation.

“At first, I couldn’t really believe it but I scurried home with a huge smile on my face.

“It finally hit me when I saw the invitation that had been posted to me and now I can’t describe how excited I am to be part of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“The fact that I have been given a plus one and I can share this moment with the person dearest to me (my mother) is a dream come true.

“I’m very thankful to Action4Youth for this opportunity and hope that others can learn that commitment to such a great organisation only brings about benefits, not only to the community but oneself as well.”