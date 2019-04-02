Music of Motorhead celebrated at event in Aylesbury

The music of Motorhead is being celebrated at a vinyl night in Aylesbury on Wednesday April 10.

The band’s first album ‘No Sleep til Hammersmith’ will be the focus of the evening at Temple Street wine bar, which takes place from 7.30pm.

Kris Needs (left) with Motorhead singer Lemmy

Critics describe ‘No Sleep til Hammersmith’ as the peak of Motorhead’s success.

Then the band’s line-up consisted of singer-bassist Lemmy, guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke and drummer Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor.

Co-organiser of the vinyl night Kris Needs will be speaking about his years close to the band, touring with them in their mini-van, attending recording sessions from Overkill to Iron Fist and being present when their debut album was recorded, mainly in Leeds and Birmingham on the Short, Sharp Pain In The Neck tour.

Motorhead were regular performers at Aylesbury Friars - appearing at the venue in August 1977, March 1978, March 1979 and October 1980.

Mr Needs first met Motorhead lead singer Lemmy at a photo session in 1980 and from there their friendship blossomed.

He said: “I have a lot of stories about the five years I spent with the band and will be remembering some on the Vinyl on Wednesdays night when we’ll be blasting No Sleep Till Hammersmith.

“I picked this one because, on their night, Motorhead were unbeatable live and this contains classics such as ‘Motorhead’, ‘Overkill’, ‘Bomber’, ‘Iron Horse/Born To Lose’, ‘No Class’ and ‘Stay Clean.’

“Lemmy was one of the nicest, funniest people I’ve ever met, who actually cared about his fans more than success.”

For more visit the Vinyl on Wednesdays Facebook page.