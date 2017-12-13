Music in the Park funds warm up carol singers and boost concert band

Grants to two organisations in Thame have been made from Music in the Park funds.

Barley Hill Church has been awarded a grant of £250 to help fund Thame’s Christmas Eve ‘Carols Around the Tree’ event.

Michael Lindsay (left) receives a cheque on behalf of Barley Hill Church from Chris Fram, Chair of the Music in the Park organising committee.

Thame Concert Band was awarded a grant of £300 to help it boost recruitment and purchase new music.

Cheques were presented to both organisations by Chris Fram, chair of Music in the Park’s organising committee.

Michael Lindsay, of Barley Hill Church, said: “We work with other groups such as Thame Silver Band to organise ‘Carols Around the Tree’ on Christmas Eve, which, every year brings pleasure to some 500 – 600 Thame residents.

“This grant will help us provide everyone with a glass of mulled wine to help warm them up.”

Marie Bradley, chair of Thame Concert Band, said: “Thame Concert Band is a community-based wind band which has been a vital part of the local music scene for 25 years.

“We welcome musicians of all ages, from school children to very senior citizens, and of all abilities, This grant will help us increase our recruitment activities and buy some new music.”

Plans for Music in the Park 2018 are well underway and local organisations that meet the criteria will once again be able to apply for grants.

Music in the Park initially directed proceeds from its event to improving the facilities in Elms Park, where the event takes place each spring.

It has contributed to lighting along the path through the park and bought a commemorative bench to help people sit and enjoy the green space.

In 2016, Music in the Park announced it would also award a limited number of grants to local organisations that have a clear link to Thame or the surrounding area. They would have to meet Music in the Park’s key objective of assisting in the provision of facilities in the Thame area in the interests of art, music or recreation, or other leisure time occupation of individuals or organisations that live or operate in the Thame area.

To keep up-to-date with news of next year’s Music in the Park event, visit the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MusicInTheParkThame or website at www.musicinthepark.org.uk