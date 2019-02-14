Music event to raise funds for Aylesbury Youth Concern

A charity gig that aims to raise funds for Aylesbury Youth Concern's next step project takes place at Dukes on Sunday February 24.

The bands that will be performing at the fundraiser are rock group Zarak, pop group Screamin Irene, rock group The White Tips and metal group The Respites while Graham Iddon and folk and soul musician Suzy Bee will also be taking to the stage.

Uptown Coffee Bar - the headquarters of Aylesbury Youth Concern

Live music runs from 3pm to 9pm with entry £3 on the door.

'The Next Step' is a new youth homeless supported accommodation and employment project run by local charity Youth Concern.

It aims to provide a safe home for young people experiencing homelessness with support to move on to independence.

The next step project is aiming to raise £235,232 by March 15 and at the time of writing they had been pledged £215,013 - meaning they are 91% of the way towards their target.

To find out more and to make a donation visit https://www.spacehive.com/the-next-step-youth-homeless