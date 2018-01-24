Music club welcomes singer back to her home town of Thame

A singer and songwriter from Thame returns to her home town for the next First Thursday Music Club night.

The free evening of music, held at The Stables in the James Figg Pub, is on Thursday, February 1, at 8pm and players can sign up between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

Ramona Rose returns to Thame to take the featured artist spot at the club. The 22-year-old singer/songwriter is now based in Leeds and, armed with nothing but a six-string and a loop pedal, delivers a compelling fusion of Americana, rock and pop laced bluesy grit and rock n’ roll candour.

After her appearance at The Towersey Festival last year, her 2018 winter tour follows the release of her latest single ‘Grand Canyon’ in November 2017. The track has featured on UK, US and Australian radio and she enjoys continued support from BBC Introducing in West Yorkshire.

In addition to Ramona Rose’s feature spot, Odette Mitchell, Roger and Wendy, 2am Blue and Ignition are already booked in to play to ensure a fabulously eclectic bill.

The First Thursday Music Club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience.

The club maintains the ‘open mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a first come, first served basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit (bring breakables) all set up on stage and ready to go.

Visit https://ramonaroseuk.wixsite.com/music/blog https://www.facebook.com/ramonaroseuk/ and https://soundcloud.com/ramonaroseuk