Music club welcomes back Hiway 51

The magnificent Hiway 51 make a welcome return to the First Thursday Music Club at The Stables, James Figg Pub, Thame on Thursday, December 7.

The band were last seen on stage in Thame when they featured on the main stage at Thame Town Music Festival in July.

The band line-up includes Paul Barker as their charismatic front man and Thame’s very own Phil Cawardine (Vintage & Modern Guitars) on lead guitar. They reproduce the sound of stripped-back, 1950s, Americana, roots music that is described as sensational.

Already booked in to play on the night is Nick Dutton who will be knockin’ out some down and dirty blues, Celtic Heartbeat with their Scottish and Irish folk, Moonraker, Simon Stafford, Kate Saunders and Zach Johnson.

The First Thursday Music Club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience.

The club maintains the ‘open mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a ‘first come, first served’ basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm. The evening of music starts at 8pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit (take breakables) all set up on stage and ready to go.

Admission is free.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/Hiway51/