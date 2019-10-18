Music and book signing at Aylesbury record fair

There will be music, beer and a book signing at the upcoming Hop Pole record fair in Aylesbury, and it's still not too late to become a stall holder.

Music journalist Kris Needs will be attending the event on October 26, and will be happy to sign copies of his latest book 1969: Just a Shot Away for anyone who would like to bring theirs along.

And there will also be decks set up with various DJs playing a decent selection of tunes.

The event takes place from midday until 4pm, and the Bicester Road pub will have food and drinks on sale for all record fair punters.

Entry is free and if you would like a stall that costs £15.

Organiser Mark Bradley said: "We hope that lots of people will come and enjoy looking through the records, and we hope that more stall holders will want to come and sell there too.

"It will be a really great atmosphere and if you would like to sell on the day please do get in touch!"

If you would like to have a stall at the event call Mark on 07920 106 213 or 07305 499 199.