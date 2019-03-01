Multiple watches stolen from home in Aston Clinton

Police are appealing for information after a series of watches were stolen from a home in Aston Clinton.

The thefts took place between 11am and 4pm on Monday February 25 from a property on Bishops Field.

Library image

Thieves forced open a side window to gain access to the property and stole three Omega Seamaster diving watches.

The first watch had a glass back showing the mechanisms of the watch with a blue dial.

The second watch was an orange Bezel Planet Ocean watch with orange numerals.

The third watch had a stainless steel strap.

A number of other watches were also stolen as where what police described as 'a number of other items.'

Anyone with information about the incident or either CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43190059985.

Alternatively you can make a report online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about



If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.