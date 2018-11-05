MS Society has a ball at celebrity charity auction

The South West Bucks MS Society had a hugely successful and highly entertaining dinner, dance and charity auction event on Friday night at Wycombe Wanderers Football Club.

Guests were greeted with complimentary Prosecco and canapes, accompanied by the swinging sounds of The Polka Dots live on stage.

Polka Dots

A two course dinner of roast chicken breast followed by lemon tart fed the fundraisers, before the evening suddenly went into another gear with the launching of the charity auction, hosted by the BBC's Charlie Ross and Eric Knowles.

The auction was as much a Ross and Knowles comedy double act as much as it was an auction, with the duo injecting remarkable energy and humour into the evening for well over an hour.

Their expertise paid off too, with the auction alone raising £2,800.

The night ended with the singing trio, now in the guise of The Estrellas, pumping out classic soul, rhythm and blues, and Motown tracks to fill the dance floor. An encore of 'The Locomotion' had the whole room forming a human train.

Caledonian Suite at Adams Park, Wycombe Wanderers Football Club

Hopefully everyone will have just about recovered in time to do it all again next year!

More than 100,000 people in the UK have MS. To find out more about what the MS Society does to help and to donate please visit: www.mssociety.org.uk