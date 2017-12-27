MP to continue neighbourhood planning work

Henley MP John Howell is to continue his role in developing neighbourhood planning.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) has re-appointed Mr Howell as Neighbourhood Planning Champion.

A spokesman for the department said: “Neighbourhood planning is transforming the planning system throughout the country and over 2,200 communities are now fully involved in producing a neighbourhood plan.

“This popular approach to planning, in helping to shape the future of local areas, is having a profound effect on local communities.

“The experience and insights he has gained is very valuable. It is hoped the MP will be able to encourage communities to take up neighbourhood planning and to update their plans as this becomes due.”

DCLG has announced a further £22.8 million for 2018-22 to support neighbourhood planning groups across the country.

Mr Howell said: “I am delighted to be re-appointed to continue this important work of encouraging communities to develop neighbourhood plans.

“They are proving their worth in so many different locations around the country and are establishing good partnership arrangements with local district councils. I look forward to working with local communities.”