MP shares 'grave concerns' about HS2 plans to widen roads in Great Missenden

Grave concerns have been aired about HS2 plans to widen the roads in Frith Hill and the Link Road in Great Missenden.

The changes to the road are set to cause immense disruption, and Dame Cheryl Gillan MP has called for an immediate halt to works in the wake of the HS2 review.

Frith Hill Road, which is set to be widened

She has called for this to be halted, pending the outcome of the HS2 Review, which is being chaired by Douglas Oakervee.

Dame Cheryl met with Douglas Oakervee, Chair of the HS2 Review group last month, and was advised that the board will be reporting on their findings to the Transport Secretary at the end of October.

Last week Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that work at 11 ancient woodland sites by HS2 will now be deffered until the results of the HS2 review are known.

He said: "the balance must be struck between keeping the programme on track and recognising some works cannot be undone."

Dame Cheryl has requested a similar balance be struck again, with regards to the widening of the roads in Great Missenden until the future of the HS2 project is clearer.