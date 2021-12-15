MP delighted at support for Winslow Primestock Show

Buckingham MP Greg Smith chatted with farmers at the Winslow Primestock Show last week.

Farmers and landowners came from all over Bucks to see the cattle on display.

Mr Smith said he spoke to many of those present and listened to their views on farming issues.

Cattle are put through their paces at the Primestock Show

He said: "It was great to see so many people turn out for the 151st Winslow Christmas Primestock Show.

"After a year off due to Covid, it was fantastic to see this important tradition back in the Market Square."