MP David Lidington's column: "I'm strongly in favour of young people getting involved in politics"

Our Local MP, David Lidington has penned his column for the Bucks Herald...

David writes:

"Last Friday’s climate change demonstration by school pupils has caused controversy. My own view: I’m strongly in favour of young people getting involved in politics and campaigning - but it would have been better had the demonstration been during the weekend or this week’s half-term holiday.

"Whatever the rights and wrongs of the timing, the issue matters to us all. The scientific evidence of climate change is overwhelming. During the twentieth century ocean levels rose 15 cm (nearly 6 inches) with more than half of ocean warming having occurred since 1997.

"Peer-reviewed scientific research shows that the rapid warming is due to the methane, nitrous oxide and fossil fuel emissions we produce.

"Low-lying islands and coastal cities are at risk. Extreme weather events are increasing.

"Ecosystems and agricultural practices are under pressure. Poor countries struggle to adapt.

"Climate change is one of the mix of factors that is driving the large-scale movement of people around the world.

"Physics dictates that, however successful our climate policies today, the climate will keep heating up for some decades to come.

"Since 1990, the UK has cut emissions by more than 40%. More than 400,000 people work in our low carbon businesses and their supply chains. The City of London is a global leader in financing green projects.

We must continue that work and to press for international action. The United States, China and India need to play their part. Otherwise the countries that do the right thing risk losing jobs and business to the laggards.

"We face difficult political choices. Raise fuel taxes to deter driving? But I know many small businesses in Aylesbury and many people in rural areas for whom a car is a necessity, not a

luxury, and who couldn’t afford price hikes.

"More renewable energy? Yes, and Britain now gets more electricity from renewables than from coal.

"But there are also strong protests when anyone suggests a new wind turbine or solar farm.

"I hope last Friday’s demonstration will spark a national debate on how as a country we make the right choices."