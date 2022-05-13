Motorcyclist hospitalised after flying off his bike on A413 near Aylesbury

Traffic halted just north of Whitchurch on the A413, at roughly 11:35am, as a 59-year-old male motorcyclist received medical treatment.

The man was treated by South Central Ambulance paramedics who rushed to the scene.

South Central Ambulance was alerted to the incident by a concerned onlooker who called 999 at 11:35am.

South Central Ambulance paramedics took the motorcyclist to hospital

A South Central Ambulance spokesman said: “[The 59-year-old man] was complaining of lower back pain but did not appear to have any other injuries. Our ambulance crew then took him to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for further assessment.”

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.