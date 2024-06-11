Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with vehicle near Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 11th Jun 2024, 13:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with another vehicle near Aylesbury.

A collision involving a blue Nissan Micra and a blue Suzuki Motorcycle occured on the A418 on Saturday (8 June).

Thames Valley Police has recorded the incident as happening at around 3pm on the A418 westbound near Gibraltar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning (11 June), the force confirmed the motorcyclist involved, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital as a result of injuries suffered during the crash.

Police want dashcam footage from the scenePolice want dashcam footage from the scene
Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Also, the Nissan Micra driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries, that did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC James Holmes of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation.“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.“If you have information please provide it via our online reporting pages quoting reference 43240268419, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”