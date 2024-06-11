Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision with another vehicle near Aylesbury.

A collision involving a blue Nissan Micra and a blue Suzuki Motorcycle occured on the A418 on Saturday (8 June).

Thames Valley Police has recorded the incident as happening at around 3pm on the A418 westbound near Gibraltar.

This morning (11 June), the force confirmed the motorcyclist involved, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital as a result of injuries suffered during the crash.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Also, the Nissan Micra driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries, that did not require hospital treatment.