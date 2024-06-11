Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with vehicle near Aylesbury
A collision involving a blue Nissan Micra and a blue Suzuki Motorcycle occured on the A418 on Saturday (8 June).
Thames Valley Police has recorded the incident as happening at around 3pm on the A418 westbound near Gibraltar.
This morning (11 June), the force confirmed the motorcyclist involved, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital as a result of injuries suffered during the crash.
Also, the Nissan Micra driver, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor injuries, that did not require hospital treatment.
Investigating officer PC James Holmes of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in our investigation.“We would ask anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.“If you have information please provide it via our online reporting pages quoting reference 43240268419, or by calling 101 quoting the same reference.”