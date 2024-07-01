Motorcyclist dies at the scene of one-vehicle collision on M40 in Bucks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist died due to injuries he suffered during a collision on the M40 in Buckinghamshire on Friday (28 June).

At around 8.55am a BMW motorcycle veered across the lanes of the M40 before hitting the central reservation between junction four for High Wycombe and junction five for Stokenchurch.

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Friday, that the motorcyclist, 69-year-old man, died at the scene, despite receiving emergency medical treatment.

The police force has also stated that his family have been informed and are being supported by specialists.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Bettington, of the Roads Policing Department, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones and everyone else involved in dealing with this road traffic collision.

“Both carriageways between junctions four and five were closed following the collision. The southbound lanes have now reopened and northbound lanes have partially reopened.

“The lane closure is expected to be in place until later this afternoon. We advise to avoid the area and thank you for your patience.

“At this time this collision is not being treated as suspicious but I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward and assist us with our enquiries.

“I’d also ask anyone with a dash-cam who was in the area just prior to or at the time of the collision to check any footage in case it has captured something that could help our investigation.

“You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240304845.