Morrisons in Aylesbury launches its hottest ever curry

After complaints from customers that it's Volcanic Vindaloo was not hot enough Morrisons in Aylesbury has launched it's hottest ever curry - the Flaming Fiery Phaal.

The eight chilli rated curry has been launched following feedback from Morrisons ‘curry regular’ customers.

The phaal has been created by Morrisons’ chefs, with help from Birmingham’s Bangladeshi restaurants, the home of the phaal, which is often considered the fieriest and most challenging curry in the world.

Morrisons Aylesbury’s Flaming Fiery Phaal contains scorpion chillies which top the Scoville heat scale (which ranks how hot a chilli is) in addition to Naga and green chillies.

Andreas Augustou from Morrisons Aylesbury said: “We love to hear back from customers and were happy to take on the challenge.

"The difficulty when making a phaal is to make sure it’s got as much flavour as it has heat but we think we’ve pulled it off!”

As well as the scorpion chillies, Morrisons 'flaming phaal' contains chargrilled chicken breast, a thick tomato and onion base, and an array of spices – including paprika, garlic, ginger, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, fennel, fenugreek and cardamom.

It is available in the store on Station Way now having been launched for Curry Week which runs from Monday and costs £2.

Morrisons Aylesbury is also launching Roulette Bhajis – a box of 12 onion bhajis with three of those described as 'extra spicy.'

The bhajis will be available from the deli counter and will cost £1.90 for a box of 12.