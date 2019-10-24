Morris dancing and rocking for Ray - Editor’s column

Happy Thursday to you, and firstly I have a very important announcement to make.

At the time of writing our pages were full, and I had a phone call from Nigel Cox of the Whitchurch Morris with a last minute appeal for some coverage.

'Rocking' Ray Smith playing with his band Revolver at the Rabans Rocks Festival in the 1970s

I promised him I would tell you all in my column that the Whitchurch Morris Day of Dance will take place on Saturday. The Morris dancers will be performing at locations between Amersham and Whitchurch (see www.whitchurchmorris.org.uk for the full schedule) and will be passing through Friars Square in Aylesbury at around 3pm.

In other news, it was wonderful to attend the Rocking for Ray event at The Queens Head on Saturday night, the pub was so packed you could hardly hear yourself think, but everyone was there to honour one of town’s true musical heroes, and isn’t that a lovely thing. Congratulations to Jeanette the organiser and all the musicians, compere Kris Needs and the crowd that made the night so special.

