Morning rush hour misery for Aylesbury commuters after A418 closed because of gas leak

Commuters trying to get into Aylesbury this morning endured a frustrating journey as the A418 remained closed today this morning because of a gas leak.

A statement from gas connection company SGN posted yesterday evening (Sunday) said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas main near the A418 Aylesbury Road.

“Due to the location of our gas main, and to ensure everyone’s safety, we’ve needed to close the A418 between Burcott Lane and Wingrave Road.

“We understand this is an extremely busy route and we’ll be working to complete our urgent work as quickly and safely as possible.”

SGN were able to re-open the road this afternoon (Monday).

Arriva’s 150 bus service from Milton Keynes to Aylesbury is now running its normal route after it was diverted because of the earlier gas main leak.