More than 300 Scouts set to take part in parade through Buckingham

More than 300 Scouts are descending on Buckingham this weekend to take part in a St George’s Day parade through the town.

It is believed that it will be the first time that a district parade has taken place through the town when a full road closure has been in place.

Deputy district commissioner of Buckingham, Winslow and District Scouts Rosemary Frohock said: “The parade will begin on Market Hill at 1.30pm on Sunday April 22 and the Scouts will process to the Church of St Peter and St Paul for a service at 2pm.

“This will be a service celebrating the Scouting movement and will include the renewal of promises.

“During the return parade which is expected to leave the Church just after 3pm the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher will take the salute outside The White Hart pub.

“Afterwards there will be refreshments in the community centre.”

Nine Scout troops from the area are expected to attend - Buckingham, Winslow, Granborough, Great Horwood, Grendon Underwood and Edgcott, Maids Moreton, Quainton, Steeple Claydon and Tingewick.

A number of Explorer units are also expected to attend.

Rosemary said: “It has been a very successful year for the Buckingham Scouts - we have almost doubled in size.

“We are delighted to have been asked to host the parade and we think part of the reason for this is because the 3rd Buckingham Scouts hosted such a successful parade last year.”

Residents are encouraged to watch the Scouts as they parade through the town centre on Sunday.

However, places for the celebration service at the Church may not be available to the public because of the large numbers of Scouts present.

The photo above is from last year’s smaller-scale Scout parade through the town.