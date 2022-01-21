Missing teenage girl found 'safe and well' by Aylesbury police force

Faith was reported missing yesterday

By James Lowson
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:30 pm

A girl from Milton Keynes who was reported missing yesterday (January 20), has been found 'safe and well'.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon (January 21), that Faith Joy was located by officers in Aylesbury.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "She is safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find her."

The 17-year-old had been missing for roughly 48 hours.

She was last spotted at roughly 2:20pm, before officers announced she was safe just after 4pm today.

PC Sadnani from the Thames Valley Police force cautioned that the authorities were 'increasingly concerned' for Faith's welfare when the force announced yesterday's appeal.

Faith Joy has been found 'safe and well'