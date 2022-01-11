Missing Aylesbury man found
Nigel was reported missing on Sunday
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:36 am
A missing Aylesbury man has been found, Thames Valley Police confirmed yesterday (January 10).
Nigel Wyatt, 47, from Stoke Mandeville, has been located, one day after an urgent appeal for his whereabouts was launched by the authorities.
The news was confirmed by the police on social media yesterday morning.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Many thanks to all who shared our appeal to find him."