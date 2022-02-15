Missing Aylesbury boy found 'safe and well'

Thames Valley Police has thanked everyone who shared their appeal

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:41 pm
A teenage boy from Aylesbury has been found 'safe and well', Thames Valley Police confirms today (15 February).

Riley Murray, 15, has been located, the authorities confirmed this afternoon.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a missing boy from Aylesbury has been found.

Riley has been found 'safe and well'

"Riley Murray, aged 15, from Aylesbury has been found safe and well.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance."

A police appeal had been launched to help locate Riley earlier today, as the authorities revealed there was growing concern for Riley's welfare.

Murray had been lost since 9:30pm yesterday, when he was last spotted in Fleet Marston.