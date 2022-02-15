Missing Aylesbury boy found 'safe and well'
Thames Valley Police has thanked everyone who shared their appeal
A teenage boy from Aylesbury has been found 'safe and well', Thames Valley Police confirms today (15 February).
Riley Murray, 15, has been located, the authorities confirmed this afternoon.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a missing boy from Aylesbury has been found.
"Riley Murray, aged 15, from Aylesbury has been found safe and well.
"We would like to thank the public for their assistance."
A police appeal had been launched to help locate Riley earlier today, as the authorities revealed there was growing concern for Riley's welfare.
Murray had been lost since 9:30pm yesterday, when he was last spotted in Fleet Marston.