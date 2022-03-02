Minibus fire causes lengthy road closure near Aylesbury

A mini bus fire kept a main road near Aylesbury closed for roughly five hours today (2 March).

Catching fire on Wingrave Road at the junction of Chiltern Road to the A418, Thames Valley Police officers closed off the area surrounding the burnt vehicle.

The authorities confirmed no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

The road was cordoned off for hours

Two fire engines and crews rushed to the scene this morning, at roughly 8:25am.

They used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flaming bus.

Highways Agency staff were also sent to the area to assess the damage.

As well as the fire emergency responders had to clear 60 liters of spilled oil and fuel.