Milton Keynes church minister’s two sons are arrested as part of double murder investigation

Members of a church community are in shock after their minister’s two sons were arrested as part of a murder investigation into the deaths of two wealthy pensioners.

University graduates Ben and Thomas Field are the sons of Olney Baptist minister the Reverend Ian Field

Both men were arrested following raids on Tuesday by police investigating the Midsomer Murder-type deaths of two neighbours in the village of Maids Moreton.

Ben, a 27-year-old churchwarden, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, conspirarcy to defraud and burglary.

Thomas,22, who has just graduated from Cambridge University, was arrested on suspicion of fraud offences.

A third man, 31-year-old magician Martyn Smith, was arrested on suspicion of murder and fraud.

The police action follow the deaths of retired English teacher and Buckingham uni lecturer Peter Farquhar and his 83-year-old neighbour Ann Moore-Martin.

Mr Farquhar died two years ago at the age of 69, while Ms Moore-Martin died in May last year. Both were thought to be due to non-suspicous, though Mr Farquhar’s cause of death was given as “acute alcohol intoxication.”

It is understood Ben Field lodged with lay preacher Mr Farquhar and, with his friend Martyn Smith, cared for him as his health deteriorated.

Thomas Field, lives at the manse house in Olney’s Wellingborough Road with his parents.

The Rev Ian Field is described as an “extremely highly respected” minister in the town. His wife Beverley is a former Lib Dem councillor.

One Olney resident said: “It is a huge shock to hear our minister’s sons have been arrested. Rev Field and his wife are the nicest people you could possibly meet. They seem the perfect family and they do so much good locally.”

He added: “Everybody is hoping this is all a dreadful mistake.”