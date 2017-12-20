Milo the dog helps the elderly just by being himself

A local volunteer with the ‘Pets as Therapy’ (PAT) organisation has visited Byron House Nursing Home in Wendover Road and has made a big impression on the residents there.

His owner, Sarah, is an ex school teacher and she brought Milo along to meet the residents at Byron House.

Venise Falconer, the Activities Organiser at Byron House said: “We have really been lucky as Milo seems to know how to sense what people are feeling, if they are in pain or just feeling unwell and Milo’s response to them is so gentle.

“The residents also get to feed Milo doggy treats and they love it!”

Milo, and his owner will be visiting the residents every week at Byron House, and they can’t wait to see him again.

Pets As Therapy is a national charity founded in 1983.

It is unique in that it provides therapeutic visits to hospitals, hospices, nursing and care homes, special needs schools and a variety of other venues by volunteers with their own friendly, temperament tested and vaccinated dogs and cats.

Today, Pets As Therapy is the largest organisation of its kind in Europe enhancing thousands of lives every single day.

They are always looking for more volunteers and can be contacted at www.petsastherapy.org.

