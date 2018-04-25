Midsomer Murders tours return for a second season in thame

Popular tours of Thame based on TV’s Midsomer Murders have been launched for the summer season.

The Midsomer Tours guided walks of the town are back following their successful début last year.

Midsomer Tour Guides at Thame Museum

Six trained volunteer tour guides took 200 people on Midsomer tours last year, visiting 21 filming locations in the town used in episodes of the ITV series Midsomer Murders.

Midsomer Murders is still going strong after 20 years, with new filming taking place in Thame last year.

Becky Reid, market town co-ordinator at Thame Town Council, said: “6.5 million people watch Midsomer Murders in the UK and millions more worldwide. It’s one of the UK’s biggest TV exports, and when people see it on TV, they want to come and visit the beautiful towns and villages of Midsomer, such as Thame. While here, they spend money in our restaurants, pubs, hotels, and shops – which is good for the town and its economy.”

Thame landmarks featured include Thame Museum, Market House, Rumsey’s Chocolaterie, the Spread Eagle and Swan Hotels, the Coffee House, and the Black Horse brasserie.

Thame Town Hall itself has been portrayed as Causton Town Hall and a special sign is used for visitors.

Tony Long, co-ordinator for the tour guides who are all members of Thame Players, said: “This year the tours are being held on Wednesdays, as this proved to be the most popular day last year. Last year we had people from the UK and from overseas, including visitors from Germany, Denmark, Australia, and Canada. We are hoping to beat the number of tour participants this year.

“The more people we have coming on the tours, the more funds we can donate to worthy causes at the end of the season. Last year we donated over £360 to the Mayor’s Charities and a similar sum to Thame Museum. The guides themselves don’t take any income from the tours, and any funds left go towards admin and next year’s promotion.”

Becky added: “These tours are certainly adding a new dimension to tourism in the town, attracting more visitors from the UK and overseas to the historic town of Thame.”

The tours take place weekly until the end of October, on Wednesdays at 11am, starting from inside Thame Museum at 79 High Street. Tickets are £7.50 and can be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/thamemidsomer. Or turn up on the day and pay the guide.

Tours can be arranged for groups of four or more people on other days. For more information, contact Tony Long at thamemidsomertours@gmail.com