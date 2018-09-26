Middle Claydon auctioneer to star in BBC’s Antiques Road Trip

An auctioneer based in Middle Claydon is appearing in next week’s editions of BBC show Antiques Road Trip.

Louise Gostelow, who works at Dickins Auctioneers has been in the profession for 16 years.

Louise is partnering Phillip Serrell, a Worcestershire based auctioneer known for his appearances on shows such as Flog It and Bargain Hunt.

Louise said: “I got a phone call out of the blue from the show’s producer saying would you like to be considered for Antiques Road Trip.

“Filming the show was great fun and we met a lot of really interesting people.”

In the programme, Louise and Phillip travelled the country in a vintage red Jaguar XJS.

They bought antique items and then go up against each other at an auction to see who can raise the most money - which goes to the BBC’s Children in Need.

Louise, who grew up in the area and went to school in East Claydon and then Thornton said she always had an interest in auctions.

She said: “I remember as a child going to auctions in Winslow with my parents and being fascinated by it.

“I have a passion for history and art and am particularly interested in silver.

“What I like about my job is that I never know what I am going to come across from one day to the next.”

Louise, who lives in Verney Junction, feels she is something of a rare breed as she is a female auctioneer under the age of 40.

She said: “Auctioneering is one of the oldest professions there is and traditionally it was a male job.

“That is changing though and it helps to convey the message that auctions are for everybody.”

Louise can be seen on Antiques Road Trip next week - the show airs each weekday afternoon (October 1-5) on BBC One at 4.30pm.