Middle aged musical comeback is focus of new book by Aylesbury author Tony Flower

A comedy book about a band of fifty year olds picking up their instruments again for a revival of their 1980s heyday has been penned by an Aylesbury author.

This is the third novel from music lover Tony Flower, who as a day job works at Aylesbury and Wycombe-based Talkback - a charity which works with young people with a learning disability or autistic spectrum disorder.

The Resurrection of Skinny Ted and the Brothel Creepers tells the story of a fictional band, who had a minor hit in the early 80s and then disappeared off the face of the earth. Then - as the book comes into the present day the band decides to reform in their fifties, and hilarity ensues.

Tony, who was influenced by writers including Roddy Doyle and Nick Hornby when writing the novel, said: “ There is a lot of comedy potential in a bunch of guys in their fifties reforming and attempting to reignite the flame; not necessarily trying to relive their youth, but to reclaim something that they lost when real life got in the way.

“Many of the bands from that era and beyond are still playing festivals and touring. It’s about that refusal to go quietly inti middle age and grow old gracefully.”

He added: “As well as the back story there’s the back story of all the band members and a mystery to unravel of the girl who inhabits their best known song.”

And Tony credited his love of Aylesbury and its music scene with giving him some of the inspiration for the work - which is being officially launched at the Old Millwrights Arms in Aylesbury on Sunday, September 30 at 8pm.

He said: “I have been fortunate to grow up in an era that produced so much wonderful music. Here in Aylesbury we are very lucky to have Friars and back then there was something happening every other week.

“We saw some fantastic bands.

“Although the book travels the country, there are a lot of Aylesbury references in there too.”

For more information on the book - and the launch event go to www.tonyflower.co.uk