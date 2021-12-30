Microwave fire causes havoc in Aylesbury home
The fire service had to clear smoke out of the kitchen
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:08 pm
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:10 pm
Emergency responders dealt with a kitchen fire in an Aylesbury home on Tuesday (December 28), started by a flaming microwave.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service logged the incident at 9:39pm, one fire engine full of workers was sent to the home in Sutherland Walk.
When the firefighters arrived on Tuesday evening, the fire had already gone out, but they were still required to remove smoke from the kitchen.
They provided advice and used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service advises.