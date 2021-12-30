Microwave fire causes havoc in Aylesbury home

Emergency responders dealt with a kitchen fire in an Aylesbury home on Tuesday (December 28), started by a flaming microwave.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service logged the incident at 9:39pm, one fire engine full of workers was sent to the home in Sutherland Walk.

When the firefighters arrived on Tuesday evening, the fire had already gone out, but they were still required to remove smoke from the kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fire engine was sent to the scene