Microwave fire causes havoc in Aylesbury home

The fire service had to clear smoke out of the kitchen

By James Lowson
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:10 pm

Emergency responders dealt with a kitchen fire in an Aylesbury home on Tuesday (December 28), started by a flaming microwave.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service logged the incident at 9:39pm, one fire engine full of workers was sent to the home in Sutherland Walk.

When the firefighters arrived on Tuesday evening, the fire had already gone out, but they were still required to remove smoke from the kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

One fire engine was sent to the scene

They provided advice and used positive pressure ventilation to clear smoke, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service advises.

Aylesbury
News you can trust since 1832
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise