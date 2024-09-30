Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your posts on social media will be used to train AI 🤯

‘Goodbye Meta AI’ viral post on social media claims to be able to protect your photos and information.

It comes as Meta is set to use posts from UK users to train its AI.

Thousands of people, including celebrities, have shared the ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ post - but does it actually work?

If I was a betting man I would probably throw more than a few quid on AI (artificial intelligence) being named the Oxford Word of the Year in a couple months time. It feels like you can barely move for companies announcing plans for the buzziest trend in technology.

From generative chatbots like ChatGPT, to machine learning tools used across to enhance human productivity in a variety of fields, artificial intelligence feels like de rigueur in 2024. You may have even heard about Meta, the owner of Facebook/ Instagram/ WhatsApp, introducing its own AI tools.

In fact it might have been a viral post on social media that made you aware of Meta AI. But while you may have seen that trend, you need to be aware of the truth around the online claim.

It is the latest in a series of viral posts about privacy on the social media platforms. Following the claims from an advertiser that they were listening to Facebook users to better sell ads - something Meta has strongly denied.

Here’s all you need to know:

What is the deal with the viral ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ post?

Example of the 'Goodbye Meta AI'. Photo via Twitter user @hannahlouisef | Photo via Twitter user @hannahlouisef

Another weekend has come and gone and in the waning hours of your free time, you may have found yourself absentmindedly scrolling through social media. And if like millions around the world you found yourself on Instagram, you might have noticed some of your friends, family, associates or even celebrities sharing this copy-pasted ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ post on their stories.

It features the following message: “Goodbye Meta AI. Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on, failure to do so may result in legal consequences. As Meta is now a public entity all members must post a similar statement.

“If you do not post at least once it will be assumed that you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos.”

It has been shared by hundreds of thousands of users including celebrities like England cricketer Jonny Bairstow and actors Julianne Moore and Ashley Tisdale. And the viral copypasta is rather timely as Which? reportsthat Meta will start to train its AI with posts on Facebook and Instagram from UK users - the Information Commissioner’s Office has not given regulatory approval, it will monitor the process.

So with this news on the mind of the public, it makes sense that people may be looking for ways to protect themselves. But does this ‘goodbye Meta AI’ post actually do anything?

Can the viral post protect your photos?

Unfortunately no, sharing the post on your Instagram Stories or Facebook feed will not do anything. Sky News reports that Meta sources confirmed it does not count as a valid form of objection to their new AI policies.

And the social media giant is starting to flag posts featuring the viral copypasta as “false information”. But fortunately if you don’t want Meta to feed your photos, info and pictures to train its AI, UK users will be given an easy option for opting out.

How can you opt out of Meta AI using your posts?

If you are a UK user who has a Facebook or Instagram account, over the coming days/ weeks you will receive a notification informing you about the Meta AI changes as well as details on how to access the objection form. This will give you the option to opt out of the tech giant using your posts to train its artificial intelligence.

Sky News also reports that the way you can object is "even simpler, more prominent and easier to find", according to Meta. So no need to share a vague post claiming to contain legal advice on your Instagram story.