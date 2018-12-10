Men attacked while they are parked in their car at Aylesbury Tesco

Two men were attacked while their vehicle was parked in the Tesco Broadfields car park in Aylesbury on Friday November 30.

The attempted robbery happened in the Tesco retail estate car park in Broadfields between 11.30pm and midnight.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was sitting in a car with a passenger, a teenage boy, when another vehicle, a silver BMW, pulled up nearby.

Four men got out of the BMW and told the victims to get out of their vehicle before they proceeded to surround it.

One of the offenders reached through the car window and grabbed the clothing of the 20-year-old while another offender punched him twice in the face.

Following this attack one of the offenders tried to get inside the vehicle without success.

During the altercation, the offenders tried to take the car keys from the victim in his twenties and the wallet from the teenage victim however the thieves got away empty-handed.

The man in his twenties sustained a cut under his eye and was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital before later being discharged while the teenager was not injured.

Investigating officer PC Arron Wroe said: “This was a very distressing incident for the two victims involved.

“I would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact police.

“This seems to be a case of mistaken identity and it is important that we get as much information about this from anyone who may have seen what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43180367246.

Reports can be made online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.