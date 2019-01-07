Memories of The Rolling Stones from Keith Richards' biographer pal at latest Vinyl on Wednesdays music night

Music journalist Kris Needs will share his memories of legendary nights out with Keith Richards - as part of a Rolling Stones-themes Vinyl on Wednesdays evening this week.

Mr Needs, who wrote the authorised biography of Keith Richards, Before They Make Me Run - and has spent many a happy hour with the living legend - will speak about his experiences, and the impact of the classic album Beggars Banquet.

The event takes place this week at the Temple Street Wine Bar from 7.30pm.

Mr Needs said: " I'll be going into Beggars Banquet, seeing the Stones in '68 etc and, of course Keith.

"I'll also be talking about the incendiary time, Keith's trial at Aylesbury Crown Court in 77 and Marianne Faithful."

The night will also include a listening of Beggars Banquet, on a high end stereo system provided by Deco Audio.

The last event centered around The Beastie Boys' Licenced to Ill and included a talk from the band's early producer Jay Burnett.

To find out more about the Vinyl on Wednesdays events search Vinyl on Wednesdays on Facebook.