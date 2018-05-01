Meet the WheelPower legend who hasn’t missed a day’s work in 25 years

Last week Aylesbury based charity WheelPower celebrated the immense contributions of Joanne Hall, who has worked for the charity for 25 years, helping disabled people to live full and active lives.

As if this wasn’t impressive enough, Joanne hasn’t missed a day of work for 25 years!

Joanne Hall with the cake to mark her 25 years of uninterrupted service

Joanne is head of charitable fundraising events for WheelPower, and also balances the books for the charity.

She organises the Tour De Vale, the runners who take part in the London Marathon for WheelPower and co-ordinates the charitable goings on at WheelPower. She has overseen the huge growth of the Tour de Vale, which has grown from having about 200 people riding to 2000 last year.

Joanne started at Stoke Mandeville back in 1993, with a background in sports management.

She has seen lots of changes over the years, including the huge refurbishment in 2003.

She said: “I absolutely love the work I do here, it’s an amazing cause and one I love.

“For me, It’s not really a job.

“It’s all about what we do in our work, that’s what has kept me here so long!

“I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t love it and believe in everything we do.

“Because we’re a small team we get involved in so many aspects of the charity, from the Interspinal games to shopping and pamper evenings, to placing runners in the Great Run series.

“If anybody wants to jump out of an air plane, we can make that happen!”

People who have ideas to raise funds can pitch to Joanne, no matter how weird and wonderful they are.

Rounding up the highlights of her career, Joanne explained that she loves getting involved with their sporting events, which include what’s called Primary Events which introduce young Children from 6-11 with physical or mild sensory difficulties into sports that they perhaps would not have an opportunity to try at school.

Joanne said: “It gives the kids a fantastic chance to have a go at some of these more obscure sports, it’s fantastic for the social side for the kids to meet up and have a go at these sports.

“Not only this, but it’s great networking for parents too, as well as the social side of things that follows naturally.

“I love to see them all swapping ideas, chatting and getting to know each other

“It’s absolutely wonderful to see.”

For more info on the work WheelPower do visit their website at www.wheelpower.org.uk