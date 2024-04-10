Meet the HMP Bullingdon prison officer teaching yoga to help break cycle of crime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Matt Eastgate joined as an Operational Support Grade (OSG) before progressing to become a prison officer just nine months later. Starting out as an OSG, he was responsible for a variety of day-to-day tasks - including security and searches at the gate, managing deliveries, supervising visitors, and monitoring phone calls and CCTV.

In an effort to reduce reoffending and break the cycle of crime, the father-of-two volunteered to become a yoga instructor in addition to his role so he could help prisoners with stress and addictions, which improves stability in the prison and supports reducing reoffending. It also supports staff at the prison with their own wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Eastgate

He says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For prisoners who may struggle with addiction, it’s often bought on by stress and anxiety and yoga is proven to help people relax more. I run one session a week with up to 10 prisoners which helps staff to maintain a calmer environment and smoother running of the prison.

“I’ve never been flexible and I had never done yoga before I learnt to become an instructor. I volunteered to help reduce reoffending by doing classes with prisoners once a week, but also to help my colleagues at the prison to relax in their own time either at lunch or after work.”

Matt is now urging others to join him at the prison by considering a career in the prison service.

He continues:

“I joined to become an OSG over five years ago after being made redundant from my previous job as a retail store manager. I became a prison officer nine months later. I still work on the wings but I also help with repairing anything from toilets to furniture and host yoga classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only have I been given opportunities I never thought I’d get, but I also go home knowing that I have tried to help change people’s lives in some way. I joined the service because I wanted another fast-paced role, but I also just wanted to help others as much as I can.

“There are some bad days, just like in any job. And though it’s not easy work, it’s unbelievably rewarding.”

You do not need qualifications to join the prison service in a support staff or prison officer role. HMPPS is looking for compassionate, creative people with excellent communication skills who can make decisions effectively.