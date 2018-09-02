Meet the Buckingham councillor who aims to fight the corner of ‘the small person’

For the latest in our What’s Your Job? series we talk to councillor Robin Stuchbury about what a typical day entails.

How did you decide on this career?

“My wife said to me, if I didn’t stop moaning then I should either shut up or go and do something about it!

“So that’s what I did.

“I first went into the district council and then the county council because I like people and I really enjoy looking after them.”

How does a normal day go for you?

“I usually spend the day picking through correspondence from the day before, asking questions and looking into matters raised with me.

“Often, I’m seeing how I can progress these questions, especiallly concerns around hospitals in South Bucks or ongoing planning decisions to chop down areas of trees with no regard for the views of the residents.

“Last night I looked at past and present events that have taken place in the area with fellow councillors, and used them to see how we can try and improve today.”

What gives you the most job satisfaction?

“Getting decisions overturned in favour of the small person.

“Recently, I managed to get the county council to overturn a decision to charge an elderly lady £12,000 in carers fees that she shouldn’t have to pay.

“This meant she could get on with her life and help her husband with dementia.

“It also made me feel a lot better at a quite vulnerable time, having recently lost my wife.

“Another lady contacted me asking who to go to about school transport and her son’s school place.

“I was able to advise her and help her get onto the housing list.

“You can’t always resolve issues but it’s always important to listen and to try to help people as much as possible.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

“Hopefully alive!

“So I can continue to make ordinary people’s lives easier.

“If you’re happy with something, why change?

“Who knows what may come?

“But I’m not frightened of a challenge.

“I’ll remain in the council if I can.

“Just because decisons are made doesn’t mean they’re always right.

“And I’ll continue to be eccentric with my beard and bandanna.”