Meet the Aylesbury man who has made a roadworthy Little Tyke car

John Bitmead from Aylesbury has a rather unusual hobby....

Do you remember little tykes cosies?

John Bitmead with his Little Tykes car

Perhaps you used to bomb around the garden in one as a child.

Well John’s made a real life working one!

With a background in engineering it took John, his brother Geoff and fellow car enthusiast Adam Smith 17 weeks to turn a year 2000 Daewoo Matiz into the iconic Little Tykes toy.

It wasn’t without it’s challenges however, as John revealed.

He said: “We had to cut the Daewoo in half to make it much smaller.

“Because of this we had to reinforce absolutely everything to make it super sturdy.

“The shortened length means that it now turns on a sixpence because of the shortened body, so it’s super agile and very easy to nip about in.

“It now fits two people in.

“We wanted to keep it true to the original, so it has one door with a moulded seat.

“We even put cup holders in the back!

“I’ve always had a bit of a strange imagination, and I just couldn’t get the thought out of my head that I could make a little cosy tyke into a real car.”

John revealed that his father was a mechanic, so it’s always been in his blood.

But he, Geoff and Adam like to do things a little bit differently.

He said: “I don’t like doing ‘normal’ things, but I always love to create things.

“I like making an impact out on the road and this car certainly does that!”

The car has proved its road worthiness over and over, amassing nearly 7,000 miles with journeys to Peterborough, Southampton and Bournemouth.

“At the end of the day, what makes all the hard work worth it is the way people’s faces light up when they see you driving the other way!

“People are curious and smile and wave, sometimes they just can’t believe what they are seeing.

“It’s tremendous fun.”

He added: “Seeing people smile and laugh on a Monday morning, it’s fantastic.”