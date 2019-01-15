Matt's 100km run around Aylesbury Vale to help primary school

More than £2,000 has been raised for an Aylesbury Vale primary school after a parent's 100km run around the area over the weekend.

Matt Perry, 43, from Grendon Underwood, ran the whole of the Bernwood Jubilee Way on Sunday January 13 to raise funds for Grendon Underwood Combined School, which his son Thomas attends.

Matt and fellow runners completing the Bernwood Jubilee Trail

Matt, who plays timpani for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra ran the entirety of the popular walking route with fellow orchestra player Rupert Whitehead, a trombonist, in 13 hours and 20 minutes.

The pair set off at 5am and returned back to the start at 6.20pm to encouragement from an enthusiastic crowd of young supporters.

Funds raised from the epic adventure will be used to upgrade classrooms at Grendon Underwood School with new interactive whiteboards.

The Bernwood Jubilee Way is a circular route which starts and ends in Brill and takes in many local villages across North Bucks including Boarstall, Oakley, Waddesdon, Quainton, Buckingham and Marsh Gibbon.

Matt Perry (grey T-shirt) with fellow runners during their epic running of the Bernwood Jubilee Trail

Matt said: "The challenge went really well although it was tough.

"I would like to thank the other runners that supported me along the route, the children from the school who cheered me home and everyone who sponsored me.

"It was both enjoyable and uncomfortable at the same time!

"I first suggested doing it when the school asked for fundraising ideas and it snowballed from there.

"I'm delighted with the achievement and I am planning my next challenge already."

Matt is hoping to take on the Bob Graham 42 Peaks challenge - where participants aim to complete a 66 mile, 27,000 feet circuit of 42 of the highest peaks in the English Lake District within 24 hours.

The challenge was first completed in 1932 by Bob Graham, a hotelier from Keswick, Cumberland, at the age of 42.

To donate towards Matt's Bernwood Jubilee Way run visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bjwrun