Matt Bishop completes the HS2 line walk

Matt Bishop touched down at Euston having walked the whole HS2 Phase two route from Leamington Spa on Wednesday.

Matt, 52, from Leamington walked the route with his mother, Gerry Bishop, 72, from Eathope near Leamington.

They began from Cubbington Woods near Leamington on Monday April 22.

Cubbington Woods is set to be decimated by the High Speed Rail project.

Speaking at the time, Matt said he wanted to inspire people who had all but given up against the Government and High Speed Two, and spread a message of hope that if enough people speak up, the project will be kicked into the long grass.

Matt covered approximately 12 miles a day with a 22kg backpack which contained his tent and other supplies.

Here's a link to our original story: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/matthew-bishop-set-to-walk-the-line-of-hs2-route-to-chronicle-how-it-will-change-lives-1-8862896

On completing his walk, we spoke to Matt.

He said: " I have walked 100 miles along the proposed route of HS2 and not one of the people I spoke to could see the point of building HS2, especially at a time when the communities I walked through are being told there is no money for the public services they rely on every day.

"Even though HS2 haven’t been given Notice to Proceed yet, I saw them ripping up countryside all over the place, which they seem to be doing just to make this white elephant harder to cancel. They have to stop this work now.”

Stop HS2 Campaign Manager Joe Rukin responded:

“HS2 has never been justified and recently we’ve even seen the HS2 Ltd top brass themselves admitting that it cannot be delivered to the promised specifications within budget.

"Proponents of this white elephant are desperate for HS2 to go ahead, because they hope to rake in billions from the taxpayer for building it. This is the only reason this boondoogle has ever got this far, and it must be stopped now before it is too late.”

TaxPayers' Alliance chief executive John O'Connell said:

“All too often we think about the cost to taxpayers but forget about the human side of HS2. Matthew's walk has shown the devastating impact this ill conceived scheme is having on many people's lives. The government should call time on this vanity project and instead build transport infrastructure that people actually want.”

Matt added: "I've walked the line of HS2 because I wanted to inspire people to not give up their opposition to this project.

"It's going to have devastating environmental consequences - some of the worst this century.

"We don't need another train line through the heart of the country, let's make the ones we already have more efficient.

"I don't want the woodlands to be cut down. We've just declared an environmental emergency. We need to look after and protect the countryside and the people whose lives have been pushed out of the way by a corporate power that doesn't care about ordinary people. And that's why I walked the line."

Bishop was met by fellow campaigners at Morning Crescent tube station at 12.30, before embarking on the final part of his walk down Hampstead Road, before arriving at the Euston Tap for a welcome party, which is was thrown by the TaxPayers’ Alliance.