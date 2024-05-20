Marsworth community news May 22 edition UPDATED2 to add pics

RESUBMITTED - updated story and pics addedGENTLEMEN ARRIVEOn Sunday (May 19), the Red Lion, Marsworth, was host to the first Tring Distinguished Gentlemen Ride, who set off on a ride of the local area to waves and cheers. More than 120 ‘gentlemen’, well-dressed in an array of ‘dapper’ outfits from tweeds to blazers, gathered at the pub from 10am with their classic-style and vintage motorbikes, before setting off on a 22-mile, 80-minute ride through Tring High Street, Berkhamsted High Street and points including Ivinghow Beacon, Pitstone Windmill and Pitstone, returning to the Red Lion, Marsworth, for 12.30pm for lunch and a pint.

GENTLEMEN ARRIVEOn Sunday (May 19), the Red Lion, Marsworth, was host to the first Tring Distinguished Gentlemen Ride, who set off on a ride of the local area to waves and cheers. More than 120 ‘gentlemen’, well-dressed in an array of ‘dapper’ outfits from tweeds to blazers, gathered at the pub from 10am with their classic-style and vintage motorbikes, before setting off on a 22-mile, 80-minute ride through Tring High Street, Berkhamsted High Street and points including Ivinghow Beacon, Pitstone Windmill and Pitstone, returning to the Red Lion, Marsworth, for 12.30pm for lunch and a pint. The ride raised more than £18,000 for Movember, which supports prostate cancer research, and men’s mental health awareness and reseach. This is part of a worldwide event which has raised more than $50 million for men’s charities, since its founding in 2012 in Australia, inspired by a photo of TV show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.On Sunday, 958 rides took place in towns and 121 cities all over the world, with more than 500,000 taking part.The inaugural Tring event was hosted by the Chilterns section of the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club (VJMC), who are regular visitors to the Red Lion in Marsworth. Organiser Steve Hamilton says: “During one of our gatherings at the pub back on a cold wintry night, we were considering entering a DGR, but there was no event nearby. Brainwave!! ‘Why don’t we host our own event??’ And hence, the inaugural Tring DGR was born.“We consulted with the landlords of the Red Lion, Pete and Mandy, and they were very supportive. However, I’m not quite sure they knew what they had let themselves in for.“We had no idea how popular the event would be, but decided to set a capacity of 120 entrants, so as to not overwhelm the venue. We hit this number of entrants easily and were turning people away in the days leading up to the event.” He adds: “The weather was spectacular, and encouraged all of the participants to mingle and socialise after the ride.“On a personal note, I would like to thank all the residents of Marsworth, Tring and Berkhamsted who took to the streets to wave, cheer and support. Your enthusiasm was very much appreciated. If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do that here:https://www.gentlemansride.com/rides/england/tring“We now have to sit down, take stock, and consider whether there will be a 2025 event?”RED LIONThe Red Lion’s recent quiz night yesterday evening raised £176.30 for Hector’s House charity. The pub thanks the teams for coming every month and hopes to see them all again in September. The Mooving On band night raised £260. In total with their quiz nights and the band the Red Lion has raised the grand total of £1,594.62.AUTHOR TALKSherry Hostler, author of the psychological thrillers Hypnotic and Free Fall, will be giving a talk tonight (May 22) at the Red Lion at 8pm. ST BARISTASaint Barista Pop-up Café is open at All Saints, Marsworth, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11am to 3pm. A warm welcome awaits you. STEAM SHOWHelpers and cake makers are needed for the Marsworth Steam & Classic Vehicle Rally on Sunday, June 16, which opens at 11am. Visit marsworthsteamrally.co.uk for full details.PLANT SALEA plant sale will be held in All Saints churchyard, Marsworth, on Saturday, June 8 from 2pm to 5pm. Plant donations are welcome in the morning. Teas and cakes will be on sale.MEET ON MONDAYLong Marston Victory Hall is hosting ‘Meet on Monday’ from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays June 3 and 17 and July 1 and 15. Pop in for a cuppa and some cake and a chance to get out and have a chat and browse a bring and buy sale.REPAIR CAFÉThe next Repair Café at Wilstone is on Saturday, June 1 from 10.30am to 1pm. Bring along an item (including clothing) for the Volunteer Repairers to assess and bring back to life.ARTS FESTIVAL The last ever Mentmore Arts Festival will be held on Saturday May 25 until Monday May 27 at Mentmore Church and village hall and will feature more than 60 artists this year. Refreshments will be available. It is open from 11am to 5pm.MUSEUMPitstone Green Museum is open on Monday, May 27.