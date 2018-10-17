Marillion lead singer speaks out against Bowie statue vandalism

Steve Hogarth, lead singer of iconic British prog rock band Marillion, unveiled the David Bowie statue in Aylesbury back in March.

He said:

"Ah no! Not again..."

"I hear the Bowie statue’s been vandalised again in Aylesbury.

"Why don’t people just paint themselves?

"I’m sure the blue paint can be cleaned off and the statue returned to it’s new condition.

"There’s no masking the beauty of it anyway. It’s wonderful.

"Go to Aylesbury and see it."

Tickets for Marillion with Friends from The Orchestra 13 date UK tour go onsale on Friday 19th Oct at 10.00am from https://myticket.co.uk/