Marillion lead singer responds to Bowie statue vandalism

Steve Hogarth has expressed his 'despair' over the defacing of the statue.

Steve Hogarth, who is the front man for the aylesbury band, said: " It’s with a heavy heart and despair I hear that within 48 hours someone has defaced Andrew Sinclair's breathtaking David Bowie double-statue.

"Apparently it’s been vandalised with spray-paint. Such a shame. Hopefully it can be cleaned up and I guess they’ll have to resort to CCTV or, worse, some sort of barrier. Sigh.

"When I pulled the cord to unveil the memorial on Sunday morning I was knocked out by it. Andrew has really caught the essence of David Bowie as a human being, as well as a phenomenal chameleon of a stage performer.

"Hopefully this is just a glitch and this fabulous work of art will give people a reason to come to Aylesbury for many years to come.

"It’s worth the trip."