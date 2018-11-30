Mandeville Practice improvements recognised with 'Good' rating

Mandeville Practice's improvements have been recognised by inspectors, as they have been upgraded to a 'Good' rating following a visit by the Care Quality Commission.

This rating now means that every GP practice in Bucks has been rated 'good' or above by the health body.

Mandeville Practice is now rated 'good' across each of the five categories - safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

This latest visit follows on from the 'inadequate' rating given to the practice at the last inspection back in January, representing a change in fortunes for the better over the past twelve months.

Particularly praised in the report was the ongoing strategy of the practice and the way services were being tailored to meet patients' needs.

In April this year Primary Care Management Solutions Limited (PMCS) took over the contract for GP services and has been working hard to address the issues raised at the last inspection.

The CQC described the new leadership team's drive for improvements as “outstanding practice” and praised the commitment of the wider practice team.

A statement from the practice said: “PCMS and the team at Mandeville are incredibly proud of what has been achieved in such a short period of time.

"We look forward to continuing the good work and making further improvements at the practice.

“We are also extremely grateful for the support we have received from the NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group.”

Clinical chair of NHS Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group Dr Raj Bajwa said: “The team at Mandeville Practice has worked incredibly hard over the last six months to attain this 'good' rating.”