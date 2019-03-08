Managing Director of Aston Chemicals explains how Brexit will affect her business

Dani Loughran MD of Aston Chemicals Ltd got in touch with the Bucks Herald to discuss Brexit, how the decision to leave the European Union will affect her business.

Dani Loughran MD of Aston Chemicals in Aylesbury spoke to the Bucks Herald to discuss Brexit, and the devastating consequences this will have for UK industry and public services

that are funded by taxes paid by companies and their employees.



Loughran has built a successful company in Aylesbury, employing 37 people and distributing chemicals to companies like Estee Lauder, Boots and The Body Shop.



Dani Loughran recently challenged Jacob Rees-Mogg on BBC Question Time over Brexit's impact on UK industry, employment and public services such as the NHS and Police.



Loughran was not given the chance to respond to Rees-Mogg, despite the inaccuracies in his response.



Dani said: "We've grown this business up from two people, to a staff of 37. We are proud to have grown a thriving UK business and to pay UK taxes to support UK public services and

society.”



Aston Chemicals imports chemicals from all over the world, as far-and-wide as India, Malaysia, China and the USA.



The chemicals they import are the beginning of the supply chain for many products, such as toothpaste, shampoos and conditioners used by people all across the world.



As the U.K has been the gateway to Europe for a lot of companies, this has meant a smooth transaction for us buying products from all over the world, and sending them over to Paris

or Warsaw, as easily as we could sent the products up to Manchester.



"We pay the EU import customs tariff to the UK government, check them in our Aylesbury warehouse, then send them across to their destination in mainland Europe."



Now however, Aston Chemicals is faced with double the costs.



Firstly, they will have to pay the UK Import tariff bringing the chemicals to Aylesbury. Then, they will have to pay the EU customs tariff, sending the goods back out to their

customers in the European Union.

Dani says it’s not difficult to see, paying double the tariffs on their products will have devastating effects to many businesses who export products to the EU, and to the world.



This will also cause massive delays when Aston Chemicals look to export their goods.



"The products will now have to go through UK Customs, and will have extra delays and checks as they go through the customs checks of their destination countries.

"All of these extra costs and delays mean that business will have no choice but to bypass the UK and send their products direct into the EU, paying customs tariffs to other EU governments instead of the UK, and using other EU lorries and workers instead of ours.”

Loughran also explained problems with new UK chemicals regulations the UK government is imposing after Brexit, which will duplicate the cost, bureaucracy and animal testing required

for chemicals used in the UK.

The result of this will be that many UK manufacturers will have to move production out of UK factories and into the EU. This will lead to further job

losses and another declining UK industry.



Dani said that she was worried about speaking out about the real problems that she and thousands of other UK businesses are already facing because of Brexit because she didn’t

want to upset people who had voted Leave.

“I know people voted to leave the EU in 2016 for many reasons. But none of us knew then what Brexit would really look like – I have only found out in the last few months and weeks how much damage it will cause to so much UK industry, and to UK workers and our public services which are already under-funded and over-stretched. It is clear now that instead of the NHS getting an extra £350 million per week after Brexit, they will actually have less money.

"We need the decision on Brexit to go back to the people in a new vote, like the People’s Vote are proposing. We all have a better idea of what Brexit actually means now. People should be able to vote based on what they

know."